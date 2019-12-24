bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Cap of $7.26 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $184.03 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001976 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00184257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.01199687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119617 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 50,332,300 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

