Bismuth (BIS) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $952,911.00 and $5,501.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000632 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.