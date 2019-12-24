Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Trading Up 10.3%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $4.60, approximately 273,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 658% from the average daily volume of 36,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.