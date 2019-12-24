BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $220.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.80.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.44. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $132.75 and a 1-year high of $223.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.52.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $1,830,747.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,086.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $10,509,120 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

