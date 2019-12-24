BidaskClub Upgrades WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $38.00 on Friday. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,891.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 7,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $273,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,231.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,771,000 after buying an additional 91,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 57,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at $16,659,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

