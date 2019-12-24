BidaskClub Downgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.21.
NASDAQ HOLX opened at $52.56 on Friday. Hologic has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26.
In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $612,223.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,988,288 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 281,078 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Hologic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,610,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.