BidaskClub Downgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.21.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $52.56 on Friday. Hologic has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $612,223.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,988,288 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 281,078 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Hologic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,610,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

