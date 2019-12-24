Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.28

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019 // Comments off

Shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and traded as low as $9.91. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 1,055,334 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of A$11.00.

In related news, insider Marnie Baker 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.