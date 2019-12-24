Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.28

Shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and traded as low as $9.91. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 1,055,334 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of A$11.00.

In related news, insider Marnie Baker 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

