Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Up 22.2%

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS)’s stock price was up 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 112,665 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 127,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,252,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$925,236.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,215,500 shares of company stock valued at $220,988.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

