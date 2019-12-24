Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Trading 9.7% Higher

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) shares traded up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 75,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

About Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA)

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

