Banyan Network (BBN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $107,621.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banyan Network token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, CoinEx and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000656 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

Banyan Network uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

