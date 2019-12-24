Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.46

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.46 and traded as high as $22.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1,903 shares trading hands.

BLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $868.21 million, a PE ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,466,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 10.2% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

