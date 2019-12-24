Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.73

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.73 and traded as high as $134.09. Avery Dennison shares last traded at $133.25, with a volume of 14,670 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,555,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,625,000 after buying an additional 626,277 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,064,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,767,000 after purchasing an additional 428,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,871,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,442,000 after purchasing an additional 233,009 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 77.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after purchasing an additional 808,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 106.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,277,000 after purchasing an additional 531,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

