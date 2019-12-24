Aura Minerals Inc (ORA) to Issue None Dividend of $0.92 on January 6th

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) announced a None dividend on Friday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share on Monday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

TSE:ORA traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 million and a PE ratio of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. Aura Minerals has a 52-week low of C$14.60 and a 52-week high of C$25.31.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$92.31 million for the quarter.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil. It is also conducting an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil; and developing the Almas and Matupá gold projects in Brazil, as well as the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia.

