ATBCoin (ATB) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. ATBCoin has a market cap of $37,716.00 and approximately $37,790.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, YoBit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,333.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.39 or 0.02597602 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00541013 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020518 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

