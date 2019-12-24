Astika (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Trading Down 29.3%

Astika Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ASKH)’s share price fell 29.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 40,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 87,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Astika (OTCMKTS:ASKH)

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

