ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, 1,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

About ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

