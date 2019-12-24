Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $18,962.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,333.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01751470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.39 or 0.02597602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00555120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00652341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011174 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 8,895,521 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,977 coins.

Arqma's official website is arqma.com

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

