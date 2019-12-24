Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $844.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 87,875 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $2,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $1,659,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 559,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $11,984,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

