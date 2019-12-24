Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 897 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 903.50 ($11.89).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC cut Antofagasta to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of ANTO stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 918.40 ($12.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 727.60 ($9.57) and a one year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 899.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 877.15. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

