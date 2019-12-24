Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) PT at $54.71

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of SLF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,785. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,733,000 after purchasing an additional 435,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 165.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 961,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 882,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,295,000 after buying an additional 39,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

