Analysts Set Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) PT at $34.50

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

Radius Health stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. 27,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,574. The company has a market cap of $983.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The business had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

