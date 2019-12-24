Analysts Set Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) PT at $12.33

Shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,707. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Neon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $27,679.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,259.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neon Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 79,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Neon Therapeutics by 112.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

