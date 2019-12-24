Analysts Set HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Price Target at €43.47

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.44 ($51.67).

Several brokerages recently commented on HLE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of HLE traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €49.82 ($57.93). 58,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €33.78 ($39.28) and a 12-month high of €50.85 ($59.13). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.26.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

