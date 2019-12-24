Analysts Expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) to report $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year sales of $7.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 623,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,596. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $96.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $331,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

