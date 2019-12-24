Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s businesses are classified in three segments: Forged and Cast Rolls, Air and Liquid Processing, and Plastics Processing Machinery. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE AP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $90.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 154.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 383,042 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

