Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/13/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $4.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/12/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 12/12/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/13/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/12/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 11/7/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 11/7/2019 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 58,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
Read More: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.