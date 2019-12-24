Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.97. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.63 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 91.48% and a net margin of 23.61%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 149,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.96. 1,053,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.55%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.