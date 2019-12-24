Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.97. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.63 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 91.48% and a net margin of 23.61%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 149,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.96. 1,053,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.55%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

