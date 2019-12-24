Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alkermes from an underweight rating to an equal rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Alkermes stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.65 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $1,382,638.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,176.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,839. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alkermes by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

