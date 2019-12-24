Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 70.34% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

