AI Powered International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIIQ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.33

AI Powered International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIIQ) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3278 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA AIIQ remained flat at $$27.12 on Tuesday. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891. AI Powered International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36.

