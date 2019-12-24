African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Trading Down 3.3%

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, 131,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 208,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market cap of $23.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32.

African Gold Group Company Profile (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for mining precious and base metals in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada Gold project in Mali; and the Madougou Gold project in Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.