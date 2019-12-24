Aegis Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $313.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $315.00 price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.33.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $245.35 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $161.39 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.15 and its 200-day moving average is $230.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.37, for a total value of $434,740.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,860. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after purchasing an additional 533,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 504,269 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

