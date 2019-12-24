Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $40.16.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.41). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $495.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones purchased 140,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,434,259.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $331,705.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll purchased 89,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,886,316.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,165.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 326,883 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,056 and sold 1,058,831 shares valued at $39,599,232. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

