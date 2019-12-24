ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Receives $9.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 594,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,978. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.50%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

