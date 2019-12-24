Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $133.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.25.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,531,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,158,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 82.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,139,000 after buying an additional 282,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 330,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

AYI traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $137.06. 181,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,974. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $147.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.72.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

