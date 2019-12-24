Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $219.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $208.00 to $219.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.48.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $210.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total transaction of $493,214.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.