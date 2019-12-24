8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

NYSE EGHT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.38. 1,131,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,334,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,450,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,213,000 after buying an additional 211,882 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,066,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,538,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

