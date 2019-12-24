$612.48 Million in Sales Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will report sales of $612.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $621.42 million and the lowest is $596.70 million. Express reported sales of $628.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price target on Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,600 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Express by 142.2% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 3,050,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Express by 198.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 1,587,294 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Express by 61.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,507,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 574,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Express by 23.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 277,134 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 775,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,831. The firm has a market cap of $313.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99. Express has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

