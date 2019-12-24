$612.48 Million in Sales Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will report sales of $612.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $621.42 million and the lowest is $596.70 million. Express reported sales of $628.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Express.
Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,600 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Express by 142.2% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 3,050,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Express by 198.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 1,587,294 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Express by 61.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,507,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 574,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Express by 23.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 277,134 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 775,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,831. The firm has a market cap of $313.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99. Express has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.
