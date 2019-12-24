$44.12 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce $44.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $45.15 million. Insmed posted sales of $9.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 348.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $135.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $135.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $203.73 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $221.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Insmed by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Insmed by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 1,002.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 270,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.04.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

