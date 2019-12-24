$280.99 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to announce $280.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.00 million and the lowest is $276.40 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $254.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $866.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860.70 million to $877.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $964.60 million, with estimates ranging from $951.88 million to $979.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.58.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Boot Barn stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.53. 167,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Boot Barn has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $44.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.29.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

