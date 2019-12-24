$18.05 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $18.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $18.20 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $77.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.10 million to $77.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $72.50 million, with estimates ranging from $71.50 million to $73.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 287.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 139,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 103,770 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. 393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57.

Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

