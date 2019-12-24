$11.94 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce $11.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.80 million to $12.08 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $7.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $42.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.80 million to $43.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $53.21 million, with estimates ranging from $51.80 million to $54.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 25.64%.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.50 target price on Smith Micro Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 194,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMSI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.74. 668,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,426. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.15 million, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.32. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.