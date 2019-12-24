$109.81 Million in Sales Expected for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report sales of $109.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.90 million to $110.71 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $103.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year sales of $436.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $437.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $488.30 million, with estimates ranging from $487.50 million to $489.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

BEAT stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 68,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,828. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. BioTelemetry has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

