$108.64 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report $108.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.40 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $105.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $426.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.62 million to $440.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $444.42 million, with estimates ranging from $426.74 million to $457.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

FR traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,620. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

