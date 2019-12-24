$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Knight Equity began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $105,984.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,198. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.66. 42,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,934. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

