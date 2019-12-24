$1.24 EPS Expected for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Brink’s posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 102.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCO. ValuEngine downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,734 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,063,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,318,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 104,677 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BCO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,267. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

