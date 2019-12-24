$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $48.82. 167,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,173. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

