$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. Plexus posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.66. 54,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Plexus has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $79.64.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $951,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,665.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $1,082,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,293 shares of company stock worth $14,551,812 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

