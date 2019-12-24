$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.74. Euronav posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%.

EURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Euronav has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 8.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

