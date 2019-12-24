$0.50 EPS Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.41. Suncor Energy reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.39. 782,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

